Amarnath Yatra resumes, 454 pilgrims leave for Kashmir Valley

Police said the yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 11 vehicles. This includes pilgrims going to both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.

Published: 07th August 2018 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Amarnath yatra

Pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (File Photo |PTI)

By IANS

JAMMU: A small batch of 454 pilgrims on Tuesday left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley as the annual Amarnath Yatra resumed after remaining suspended for two days, officials said.

The yatra had remained suspended for two days because of the separatist called protest shutdown in the Kashmir Valley.

To date, over 2.70 lakh pilgrims have performed this year's Amarnath Yatra since it started on June 28.

Coinciding with Shravan Purnima festival, the yatra will end on August 26.

