Army jawan's wife found hanging at home in Uttar Pradesh

Shivani's family has accused her husband and her in-laws of killing her yesterday and then hanging her body to show it as a case of suicide.

Published: 07th August 2018 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An Army jawan's wife was found hanging from the ceiling of their home under mysterious circumstances in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said today.

According to SHO Krishan Kumar, Shivani's family has accused her husband and her in-laws of killing her yesterday and then hanging her body to show it as a case of suicide.

The incident happened in Manat village under Thana Bhawan police station area.

The woman's father has alleged in his complaint that his daughter was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry, Kumar said.

He has alleged that her daughter was living with them for six months following disputes with her in-laws and had returned to her husband's house a few days ago.

The SHO said the Army jawan is posted in Ladakh.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

No arrest has been made so far.

