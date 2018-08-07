Home Nation

Assam man ends life as son, grandchildren left out of NRC

Some locals said Barman was upset as the names of his son Mahendra Barman, grandson Kishan Barman and granddaughter Mousumi Barman did not figure in both part draft and complete draft of NRC.

Published: 07th August 2018 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

suicide
By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Upset that the names of his son and two grandchildren did not figure in the recently-published “complete draft” of National Register of Citizens (NRC), a man in Assam committed suicide.

The body of Deben Barman was found hanging from a tree outside his residence on Tuesday morning. He hailed from Golakganj in Lower Assam’s Dhubri district bordering Bangladesh. 

Some locals said Barman was upset as the names of his son Mahendra Barman, grandson Kishan Barman and granddaughter Mousumi Barman did not figure in both part draft and complete draft of NRC.

“He became mentally-unstable and committed suicide by hanging from a tree near his house,” a local told a news channel.

“The incident could have been averted if the government had taken adequate measures to create awareness among people of backward areas on NRC and the process of filing of claims and objections,” another local said.

Jahangir Hussain Ahmed, who is the president of Desi Yuva Parishad Assam, said the deceased was a genuine citizen of the country.

“It is really unfortunate that a local took the extreme step for fear triggered by the exclusion of names of some of his family members from NRC,” he said.

The district authorities refused to relate the person’s death to NRC.

“Why should a man commit suicide when his name is there on NRC list? In any case, we will probe the incident,” Dhubri deputy commissioner (district magistrate), Anant Lal Gyani, told TNIE.

Official sources said the body was sent to Dhubri Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the process of issuance of forms for filing of claims and objections, which was to have begun on Tuesday, was postponed to August 10. People, whose names did not figure in NRC, will file claims and objections to get their names included.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NRC draft National Register of Citizens Assam NRC draft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga to star in ‘Passing’
Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Photo | Instagram)
At the trailer launch of Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'
Gallery
As veteran Hollywood actor Robert Redford takes a bow from his illustrious acting career, here are some of his unforgettable films.
Redford retires: Looking back at the indie film godfather's career
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day