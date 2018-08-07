Home Nation

Bihar government will take over all shelter homes from NGOs: Nitish Kumar

Nitish said since there is a statutory provision that the state must provide protection to needy people at shelter homes, the government will invest funds to build such facilities and run them.

Published: 07th August 2018 05:56 PM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar government will take over the functioning of all shelter homes in the state from the control of the NGOs in a phased manner, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday.

 

Rattled by the shocking revelations about the sexual abuse of minor girls residing at a state-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur, the government held a number of meetings on how to ensure proper functioning of the shelter homes and decided to stop handing them over to the NGOs.

"We thought about the role of the NGOs. Why should they be given such responsibility? I would like to let you know today that we have taken an in-principle decision to keep them out from running shelter homes," Kumar said at the end of his weekly 'Lok Samvad' programme. "The state government will take this responsibility. We will take control of the district-level shelters homes in a phased manner."

Nitish said since there is a statutory provision that the state must provide protection to needy people at shelter homes, the state government will invest funds to build such facilities and run them by government employees.

In a significant development, Patna High Court on Monday accepted the state government's request to monitor the investigation by the CBI into the Muzaffarpur sex scandal and ensure its speedy trial by appointing a special judge. A bench comprising Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad also directed the CBI to submit details of the ongoing probe to the court. The matter was posted for further hearing two weeks later.

 

