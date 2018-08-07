Bihar: Man dies after toilet wall collapses at Patna Junction
The man, named Veer Bahadur Singh, was a resident of Vishunpur area in Vaishali district. He was supposed to travel from Patna to Kolkata.
PATNA: A 70-year-old man died after a wall of a bathroom collapsed in the second class passengers' waiting room at the Patna Junction railway station on Tuesday morning.
Railway authorities are investigating the matter.
Further details are awaited.