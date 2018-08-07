Home Nation

Bihar: Man dies after toilet wall collapses at Patna Junction

The man, named Veer Bahadur Singh, was a resident of Vishunpur area in Vaishali district. He was supposed to travel from Patna to Kolkata.

Published: 07th August 2018 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

PATNA: A 70-year-old man died after a wall of a bathroom collapsed in the second class passengers' waiting room at the Patna Junction railway station on Tuesday morning.

The man, named Veer Bahadur Singh, was a resident of Vishunpur area in Vaishali district. He was supposed to travel from Patna to Kolkata.

Railway authorities are investigating the matter.

Further details are awaited. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 