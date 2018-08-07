Home Nation

Can Justice KM Joseph move up the Supreme Court seniority order? Decision today

Last Friday, the Centre issued a notification on the appointment of three judges to the SC according to which Justice Joseph’s name was last in the list.

Published: 07th August 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Justice KM Joseph

Justice K M Joseph. | Suvajit Dey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two judges of the Supreme Court, Justices M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, on Monday met Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to protest against the Centre’s bid to lower the seniority of Justice K M Joseph, who is scheduled to take oath as a Supreme Court judge on Tuesday.

According to sources, the CJI assured them he would consult Justice Ranjan Gogoi on the issue.

Last Friday, the Centre issued a notification on the appointment of three judges to the SC according to which Justice Joseph’s name was last in the list. The notification listed Justice Indira Banerjee’s name first, followed by Justice Vineet Saran’s and then Justice Joseph’s.

As per convention, the seniority of Supreme Court judges is determined by the order of names as notified by the government. 

Explaining the limited role of the Chief Justice in this situation, former CJI R M Lodha said the notification can be altered if the CJI Dipak Misra succeeds in convincing the Centre that the collegium’s recommendation has not been considered in its true spirit.

However, another former Chief Justice T S Thakur was of the view that the date of appointment as the High Court judges is the basis for determining the seniority of the judges being elevated to the SC on the same day.

According to sources in the Law Ministry, since Justice Joseph was junior to the other two judges at all India seniority level, the order of seniority was in place and no tinkering was done.

“In the all-lndia seniority of high court judges, Justice Banerjee is at No 4 while Justice Saran is at No 5. Justice Joseph is at the 39th place,” the official added.

The collegium had, on May 16, in-principle reiterated the decision to recommend Justice Joseph’s name for elevation to the SC. The recommendation was sent to the government in July and it was accepted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KM Joseph Supreme Court Justice KM Joseph judge elevation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield