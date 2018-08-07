Home Nation

CRPF officer injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals

When the patrolling team was on way back to its camp, Assistant Commandant K Ijung inadvertently stepped on the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast

Published: 07th August 2018 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

RAIPUR: An officer of the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit was injured today when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) laid by naxals exploded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said.

The incident took place near Timilguda village, around 500 km from here, when a team of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was out on an area domination operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena told PTI.

When the patrolling team was on way back to its camp, Assistant Commandant K Ijung inadvertently stepped on the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast, he said.

The assistant commandant, belonging to CoBRA's 201st battalion, received splinter injuries in his abdomen, he said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured officer was shifted to a field hospital of the paramilitary force in Chintalnar, Meena said.

Efforts were on to airlift the injured officer to Raipur, but the bad weather and continuous rainfall in the area were hampering the evacuation operation, another police official said.

The CoBRA is a specialised unit of the Central Reserve Police Force and is proficient in guerrilla tactics and jungle warfare.

It is ranked among one most experienced and successful law enforcement units in the country.

Yesterday, 15 Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in a dense forest in Sukma, police earlier said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 