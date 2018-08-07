Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says DMK chief Karunanidhi's death is great loss

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday described the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi as "a great loss to the nation".

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said he will fly to Chennai on Wednesday to pay his tributes to the DMK stalwart who died on Tuesday evening at age 94.

"Feel very sad to hear about the demise of this great leader. May his soul rest in peace. It is a great loss to the nation," Kejriwal tweeted.