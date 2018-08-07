Election Commission to use CCTV network for Madhya Pradesh polls

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The ‘third eye’ of Madhya Pradesh police would be used effectively by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for holding year-end free and fair Assembly polls.

The network of around 10,000 CCTV cameras installed by the state police in 51 districts to keep a round-the-clock tab on security and law and order situation will be used by the poll panel for ensuring proper enforcement of model code of conduct in the state where Assembly polls are slated to be held in November-December this year.

“We’ve started holding meetings with top brass of various departments of the state government for holding free and fair polls. In this connection, we’ve held the first meeting with top brass of the state home and police department,” MP chief electoral officer V L Kantharo said in Bhopal on Monday.

“The wide network of around 10,000 CCTV cameras installed by the police department all across the state will also be crucial this time for us. The 24x7 live feeds of these cameras will be very beneficial and will be used to effectively keep a tab on enforcement of model code of conduct, particularly in monitoring the expenditure of the candidates,” said Kantharao.

The CEO informed that control rooms and command centers being set up at district and state level will use the live feeds of to keep a tab on law and order as well as enforcement of model code of conduct.

The CEO said discussions with home and police department top brass had also taken into account a large number of people against whom non-bailable warrants are pending.

“It has been found that around 80,000 NBWs that are pending execution in the state. We’ll particularly zero in on individuals against whom the NBWs are pending for six months or more.”

If it was found that those individuals’ names were on the voter list, then their names will be deleted from the list, he said.