Farmer suicide sparks a political row in poll-bound Rajasthan

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: The suicide of a farmer in the Nagaur district has created a huge political row in Rajasthan.

Mangalram Meghwal, a 36-year-old farmer in Charanwas village, had taken a loan from a bank and was expecting it to be waived off. When he got repeated notices from the bank that his land was about to be seized, a stressed Mangalram committed suicide on Saturday night.

Attacking the Vasundhara Raje government, former CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted: “Farmers in state are committing suicide and CM Smt. Raje is carrying out Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra (sic.). Most heart wrenching to know that one more farmer ended his life so tragically in Nagaur, Rajasthan due to debt burden. BJP govt has totally failed in providing any relief to farmers.”

He added that at the initiation of the yatra, Raje had boasted about her government’s decision to waive off loans for farmers.