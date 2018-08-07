From Devendra Fadnavis to Sharad Pawar: Maharashtra leaders condole DMK chief Karunanidhi's demise

By IANS

MUMBAI: Top political leaders from Maharashtra, led by Governor C.V. Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday paid rich tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M. Karunanidhi who passed away in Chennai.

In a message to DMK Working President M.K. Stalin, Rao, who served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu for over a year, described Karunanidhi as "one of the most popular and charismatic leaders who dominated the political discourse of the nation for many decades".

Fadnavis said that in Karunanidhi's demise, the country had lost a towering political leader who gave a new direction to Tamil Nadu.

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar said: "Saddened to know about the demis... He will be always remembered as a leader of masses."

Maharashtra Congress President and ex-Chief Minister Ashok Chavan tweeted his tribute: "An era in Indian politics ends with the demise of Karunanidhiji."