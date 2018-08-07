Gujarat Congress MLA threatens 'jal samadhi' over Bhadar river

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A Congress MLA today threatened to take "jal samadhi" in Bhadar River in Gujarat's Rajkot district claiming that textile dyeing units were polluting it with untreated effluents.

MLA Lalit Vasoya, who represents Dhoraji-Upleta seat in Rajkot, met Gujarat Governor O P Kohli and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at Gandhinagar today to draw their attention to the issue.

In his memorandum submitted to them, Vasoya said that untreated toxic waste from textile dyeing units in Jetpur town was being released into Bhadar river which in turn was also polluting the Bhadar-2 Dam.

"The Bhadar-2 dam supplies drinking water to Dhoraji. Neither the Rajkot collector nor the officials of Gujarat Pollution Control Board have taken cognisance of this issue despite repeated reminders. If no action is taken now, I will take jal samadhi in the river on August 11," Vasoya claimed.

He told PTI that Chief Minister Rupani had assured him, during the meeting today, that officials would look into the matter.