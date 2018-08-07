Home Nation

Ideological debate missing in politics today: Former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy

People are passing through an anti-intellectual mood and there is a disappearance of ideological debates in the current political discourse, said Reddy.

Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy. | (File | PTI)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: People are passing through an “anti-intellectual mood” and there is a disappearance of ideological debates in the current political discourse, said S Jaipal Reddy, AICC spokesperson and former Union minister, ahead of the launch of his book, Ten Ideologies — The Great Asymmetry between Agrarianism and Industrialism.  

Currently, nationalism and capitalism are dominating the discourse in India and in the world, said Reddy.
Referring to the ruling BJP government, he said its ideology was based on nationalism.

“I do not think they have a strong economic ideology. Their ideology is nationalism which is nothing but communalism. Their ideology is based on religion. Nationalism has both a positive and negative side.”

However, he added that the book was written at an “academic level” and he did not want to bring the current political debate in the picture. “I have deliberately kept a distance from the Indian reality.”

All the 10 ideologies mentioned in the book are of modern origin and are a global phenomenon. “More than 500 years ago, there was nothing like nationalism.”

Reddy’s book takes a historical approach to the 10 ideologies of nationalism, democracy, liberalism, capitalism, evolutionary socialism, revolutionary socialsim, feminism, environmentalism, nuclear pacifism and globalism. He also gives a thorough account of the four movements of Renaissance, humanism, reformation and scientific revolution.

“Ideology is a compass which gives direction to people from different political backgrounds —the rightist, leftist and centrist. If you are doing politics, you have to do the groundwork — check facts, make empirical reports. Therefore, ideology is a framework for reference,” Reddy told Express in the interview.

He said his electoral defeat gave him the time to pen down the ideologies that have always been in his mind.

“I have been an MLA and an MP and have always wanted to write. In a way my defeat gave me time to write.”

“With the erosion of ideologies, there is also an erosion of intellectual interest in politics. My job was to revive an ideological and intellectual interest in politics,” he added.

