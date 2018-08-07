India has lost one of its greatest sons: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee​​​​​​​ on Karunanidhi​​​​​​​'s demise

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday mourned the death of DMK stalwart M. Karunanidhi, saying the country has lost one of its greatest sons.

"Today India lost one of its greatest sons. And Tamil Nadu lost its father figure. Farewell Kalaignar. My deepest condolences to the people of Tamil Nadu, DMK and family. India mourns your loss," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

A former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi, 94, died on Tuesday evening at the Kauvery Hospital.