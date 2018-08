By IANS

NEW DELHI: Describing former Tamil Nadhu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi as a doyen of public life, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed grief over his death, saying the country is poorer today.

"Extremely sad to learn of the passing away of M. Karunanidhi. A doyen of our public life, as a contributor to the development of Tamil Nadu and of India, he has few peers. Our country is poorer today. My condolences to his family and millions of well-wishers," Kovind tweeted.