Home Nation

India looking at bringing back Mehul Choksi under Antiguan law applicable to Commonwealth countries

India has handed over a request to Antigua for extradition of Mehul Choksi who is charged in connection with India's biggest banking fraud and is now living in the Caribbean nation.

Published: 07th August 2018 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

Mehul Choksi

Jeweller Mehul Choksi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is eyeing to bring back bank fraud accused Mehul Choksi from Antigua under the provision of a law of the island nation which provides for extradition of a fugitive to a designated Commonwealth country, official sources said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a gazette notification on August 3 to make the Antiguan law enforceable and bring back Choksi.

India and Antigua do not have a bilateral extradition pact.

"As per the provisions of the Extradition Act, 1993 of Antigua and Barbuda, a fugitive may be extradited to a designated Commonwealth Country or a State with which there are a general or special arrangement or a bilateral treaty," said a source.

The notification specified that the provisions of India's Extradition Act, 1962 shall apply to Antigua and Barbuda with retrospective effect from 2001 when the Caribbean nation notified India as designated Commonwealth Country under its extradition law.

India has handed over a request to Antigua for extradition of Mehul Choksi who is charged in connection with India's biggest banking fraud and is now living in the Caribbean nation after taking its citizenship.

The sources said the notification will constitute an extradition arrangement between India and Antigua under the island nation's Extradition Act of 1993.

A team comprising officials from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and other agencies was sent to Antigua a couple of days ago to request the Antiguan authorities to extradite Choksi, wanted in India in the USD 2 billion Punjab National bank scam.

The team, led by Additional Secretary in the MEA's Consular and Passport Division here, also presented details of the case against Choksi who is one of the alleged masterminds of the scam along with his nephew Nirav Modi.

As per reports, Antiguan authorities cleared Choksi's citizenship in November 2017 after India did not give any adverse report to stall his application for it.

Choksi had fled India on January 4 this year and took the oath of allegiance in Antigua on January 15.

His citizenship was cleared in November 2017.

Choksi's application for citizenship in Antigua in May 2017 was accompanied with clearance from the local police as required by norms, Antiguan newspaper the Daily Observer reported, citing a statement from the Citizenship by Investment Unit of Antigua and Barbuda (CIU).

It noted the police clearance certificate (PCC) from the Regional Passport Office in Mumbai said that there was no adverse information against Choksi which would render him ineligible for grant of travel facilities including a visa for Antigua and Barbuda.

When asked about the PCC to Choksi, a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs had said it was given on the basis of a clear police verification report (PVR) available on his passport that time.

Under the Citizenship by Investment Program of Antigua and Barbuda, a person can take their passport on a minimum investment of USD 1,00,000 in the National Development Fund.

Choksi and his companies allegedly availed credit from overseas branches of Indian banks using the fraudulent guarantees of PNB given through letters of undertaking (LoUs) and letters of credit issued by the Brady House branch which were not repaid, bringing liability on the state-run bank, the officials have said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mehul Choksi Antigua PNB Scam Nirav Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield