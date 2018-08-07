Home Nation

Kathua case witness tortured in police custody; lawyer says assault unacceptable

Social activist and lawyer Talib Hussain, a key witness in the Kathua gang rape and murder case, has suffered head injuries after he was allegedly assaulted inside J-K police lockup.

Published: 07th August 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 06:01 AM

The Kathua gang-rape and murder of a minor girl led to massive protests throughout the country. (File | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Social activist and lawyer Talib Hussain, a key witness in the Kathua gang rape and murder case, has suffered head injuries after he was allegedly assaulted inside police lockup in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Monday.

Talib had campaigned seeking justice for the Kathua minor who was raped and murdered in January. He was arrested recently after his sister-in-law accused him of raping her.

Lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat told TNIE that Talib’s aunt had gone to meet him in the lockup at the Samba police station in the afternoon. It was while she was leaving when she heard cries from inside the lockup, Rajawat said.

“As she rushed inside the police station, she saw two men beating Talib. His aunt raised a hue and cry and policemen rushed there. She said instead of intervention, the policemen joined their colleagues in beating him,” the lawyer said

Talib, according to his aunt, has suffered injuries, including on the head. Later, he was taken to a hospital.

A section of locals suspect foul play in the accusations against Talib and his arrest. Police had registered a domestic violence case against him on the complaint of his wife. But, the court directed the police not to act against him.

Later, senior advocate Indira Jaising tweeted that Talib was tortured in police custody. 

“Talib Hussain – who was arrested last week – has been tortured in Samba police station while on police remand, skull broken, rushed to hospital in Samba, he is a key witness in the Kathua gangrape-murder case,” the senior advocate tweeted.

“This is unacceptable in a democracy.”

