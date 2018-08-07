Home Nation

Like Jayalalithaa, Karunanidhi deserves to be given space on Marina Beach: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's remarks came after a controversy erupted tonight following the TN government's rejection of the opposition DMK's demand for allotting space on the Marina beach for the burial of Karunanidhi.

Published: 07th August 2018 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a controversy over AIADMK government's rejection of DMK's demand for giving space for M Karunanidhi's burial at the Marina Beach in Chennai, Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said the DMK patriarch deserves a space there like former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Gandhi said he was sure the current leaders of Tamil Nadu will be "magnanimous" in this time of grief.

"Like Jayalalitha ji, Kalaignar was an expression of the voice of the Tamil people. That voice deserves to be given space on Marina Beach. I am sure the current leaders of Tamil Nadu will be magnanimous in this time of grief," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Karunanidhi demise LIVE UPDATES

Gandhi's remarks came after a controversy erupted tonight following the Tamil Nadu government's rejection of the opposition DMK's demand for allotting space on the Marina beach for the burial of Karunanidhi.

The AIADMK offered space near the memorials of former chief ministers C Rajagopalachari and K Kamraj.

DMK working president M K Stalin, recalling the long public life of Karunanidhi, had written to Chief Minister K Palaniswami seeking space inside the mausoleum complex of the departed leader's mentor C N Annadurai at the Marina.

Stalin had also met the chief minister hours before his father's death.

A government statement said it was "unable to allot space at Marina beach owing to several pending cases in the Madras High Court and legal complications".

Karunanidhi died in Chennai today after waging a grim battle for life for 11 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M Karunanidhi Karunanidhi dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema