Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets PM Modi, apprises him on various issues

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the backdrop of the of the on-going Maratha agitation and apprised him on various issues in the state.

The meeting lasted for over an hour, sources said.

The visit also comes after the BJP's stunning victory in the Sangli Municipal Corporation, the bastion of the Congress and the NCP, and Jalgaon Municipal Corporation.

"Called on Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji in New Delhi this evening to apprise him on the various issues of Maharashtra," Fadnavis tweeted.

The chief minister had yesterday said that all constitutional obligations in connection with the granting of reservations to the Maratha community in the state would be completed by November this year.

The Maratha agitation has kept Maharashtra on the edge, with several parts of the state witnessing protests from the community.