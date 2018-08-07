Home Nation

Maratha agitation: Police to step up vigil in Pune on August 9

In view of the 'bandh' (shutdown) called by the Maratha organisations on August 9 over their reservation demand, police have decided to step up security in the district.

Published: 07th August 2018

Maratha Kranti Morcha activists block the Pune-Solapur highway during a protest demanding for reservations in jobs and education in Solapur Maharashtra on Wednesday Aug 1 2018. | PTI

By PTI

District Collector Naval Kishor Ram today held a meeting of over 50 members and conveners of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), where District Superintendent of Police Sandip Patil was also present.

District Collector Naval Kishor Ram today held a meeting of over 50 members and conveners of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), where District Superintendent of Police Sandip Patil was also present.

Talking about the security measures, Patil said that besides the existing police force, three additional State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies and one Rapid Action Force (RAF) team will be deployed to ensure that there is no law and order situation in the district.

"We have decided to deploy our 80 per cent police force towards the protest.

In addition to that, three SRPF companies and one RAF team will be deployed at sensitive places in the district," he said.

According to Patil, security will be enhanced on the main highways passing through the district as the protesters might try to block the roads.

Talking about the preventive action against the anti-social elements, Patil said some miscreants have been identified and they will be detained and kept out of the district.

"So far 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Chakan," he said.

Ram said, "During the meeting, an appeal was made to the Maratha organisations to maintain peace and not to resort to the violence on August 9. I am happy that all the MKM members and its conveners were positive and assured co-operation."

The collector said he told the conveners of the MKM that the state government was taking all the necessary steps towards fulfilling the reservation demand.

"We appeal the youth from the community not to take any drastic step such as suicide," he said.

According to Ram, a decision on keeping schools and colleges shut on August 9 will be taken tomorrow.

Pravin Gaikwad, one of the conveners of the MKM fromthe citysaid they were travelling in the state and making an appeal to the members of the community to maintain peace during the protest and not to resort to any violence.

"All the community members have been asked to gather at their respective collectorate or tehsildar offices in their city from 10 am to 5 pm on August 9 to express the solidarity to the agitation," he said.

Members of the MKM will be holding a sit-in agitation outside the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar at Baramati (in Pune district) tomorrow, Gaikwad added.

Maratha agitation

