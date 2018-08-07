Home Nation

PM Modi mourns DMK chief Karunanidhi's death, calls him a deep-rooted mass leader

PM Modi today mourned the death of DMK president M Karunanidhi, describing him as a prolific thinker and a deep-rooted mass leader who stood for regional aspiration and national progress.

Published: 07th August 2018 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi visiting the ailingn DMK supremo Karunanidhi at his residence in Gopalapuram, Chennai. (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today mourned the death of DMK president M Karunanidhi, describing him as a prolific thinker and a deep-rooted mass leader who stood for regional aspiration and national progress.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India. Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu's voice was effectively heard," Modi said in his tweets.

The PM said that he had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi on several occasions and his understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out.

He was firmly committed to democratic ideals and his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered, Modi said.

ALSO READ | How Twitter reacts to DMK supremo M Karunanidhi's death

"We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised," the PM said.

"My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Karunanidhi died at 6.10 pm today at the age of 94 after prolonged illness.

"Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond," said a press release by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital.

"We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide," it added.

The veteran of Dravidian politics was shifted to the hospital on July 28 from his Gopalapuram residence following a dip in his blood pressure and he was under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit ever since.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karunanidhi death Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga to star in ‘Passing’
Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Photo | Instagram)
At the trailer launch of Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'
Gallery
As veteran Hollywood actor Robert Redford takes a bow from his illustrious acting career, here are some of his unforgettable films.
Redford retires: Looking back at the indie film godfather's career
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day