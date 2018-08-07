Ramgarh lynching: Widow of victim finally issued death-certificate from local municipal body

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Much to the relief for the family of Alimuddin Ansari, the death-certificate was finally issued by the local municipal body after more than a year of his death on June 27, 2017.

Ansari was beaten to death by a mob led by members of a local 'Gau Raksha Samiti,' after intercepting him allegedly for carrying beef in his van, which was later set ablaze. "The death certificate, issued by Ramgarh Municipality, was handed over the wife of Mariam Khatoon on Monday itself after obtaining all required details in the matter," said Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Officer Anant Kumar. Besides, other details related to the deceased, it also mentions multiple-injuries as the cause of his death, he added.

Interestingly, the death certificate so far was being delayed as the District Administration as it was not able to ascertain exact location of death as Ansari died in a moving police vehicle while being taken to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after the incident. Notably, 10 out of 11 accused persons in the case were even granted bail by Jharkhand Higih Court before a month of the death certificate issued to Alimuddin's wife Mariam Khatoon.

Alimuddin's wife had been running from one office of district administration to another for the last one year, still she was not given citing trivial reasons. Official wanted in writing from the concerned Police Station about the exact location where Ansari breathed his last as he died on the way to RIMS in Ranchi and the concerned Police Station was not ready to issue any such paper. When they approached RIMS, they refused to issue any such paper saying Ansari was brought dead and they give certificate only for patients who died during treatment in hospital.

Finally, it was issued after the matter was highlighted in media by the same officials who had been denying it to them for the last one year. "It was given to my mother on Monday after we had left all hopes of getting it as we were made to run from one office to another for more than a year, but finally we made it. I would like to thank the district administration for it," said Alimuddin's elder son Shahjad. Now, he would be able to apply for the government job and ration shop as promised by the State Government after the death of my father, he added.