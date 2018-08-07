Home Nation

Shiromani Akali Dal may abstain from Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election

The post of the deputy chairman has been lying vacant since June following the retirement of P J Kurien, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on a Congress ticket from Kerala.

Published: 07th August 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha

File photo of Rajya Sabha (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Shiromani Akali Dal, an ally of the BJP, may abstain from the election to the post of the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, sources said today.

The decision was taken at a meeting of SAD leaders at the residence of its President Sukhbir Badal here.

The party has three lawmakers in the upper house, including Naresh Gujral, whose name was also in contention.

The BJP-led NDA lacks majority in the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced in the House that the election will be held at 11 am on August 9.

He also suggested that the deputy chairman should be elected by consensus.

The nomination papers will have to be filed before noon on August 8.

The post of the deputy chairman has been lying vacant since June following the retirement of P J Kurien, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on a Congress ticket from Kerala.

While the BJP-led NDA did not make any formal announcement, sources said Harivansh, a first-time parliamentarian, is likely to be their choice for the post.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiromani Akali Dal Rajya Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield