Srinagar diary

By Express News Service

Colour coded dustbins

In order to segregate waste, authorities have installed colour coded dustbins for waste segregation in busy and commercial areas of Srinagar. About 200 blue and green dustbins were installed at Karan Nagar, Hari Singh High Street, Lal Chowk, Dal Gate among others. Green dustbins will be for collecting biodegradable waste and blue dustbins for recyclable waste. Officials plan to install dustbins after every 500 meters in the city. They have appealed people to cooperate by segregating and putting waste in the right dustbins.

Experts invited to rejuvenate Dal Lake

For cleansing the Dal Lake, Governor NN Vohra has invited experts to chart out an action plan. Vohra has spoken to Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba to help in identifying experts, who could do benchmark survey of Dal and Wular Lakes. The Navy chief told Vohra recommended Vice- Admiral (Retd.) SK Jha, former chief hydrographer, for the purpose. Jha and Dredging Corporation of India CMD Rajesh Tripathi undertook separate surveys. Tripathi’s assessment found that the lake has shrunk from 22 sq km to about 10 sq km, and deterioration in water quality due to untreated sewage and solid waste. Encroachments of water channels, clogging have led to extensive growth of water hyacinth.

City without auto LPG filling station

Despite thousands of LPG kit fitted vehicles in the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar does not have any auto LPG filling station. Owners of such vehicles have been asking the government to set up auto LPG filling situation in Srinagar to stop misuse of domestic LPG. The use of cooking gas in LPG-fitted vehicles creates shortage of the gas in winter. But, no auto LPG filling station has been set up in Srinagar or any other part of the Kashmir Valley. Auto LPG filling situations are operational in Jammu, but the government is in no mood to set up such facilities in Kashmir due to reasons best known to them.

Canteen at GB Pant Hospital sealed

Authorities sealed the canteen at the GB Pant children hospital in Srinagar for selling sub-standard and non- hygienic food. A team of food safety officers inspected the canteen and found it in unhygienic condition. The inspection was conducted after complaints that substandard food was being served to patients and their attendants. The inspection team found that the rooms where food was being served to customers did not have ventilation. Food was being prepared in totally unhygienic condition in the canteen. The team sealed the canteen and took food samples for further tests. There have been regular complaints that canteens at government and private hospitals are run without proper hygiene.