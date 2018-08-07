Uttar Pradesh cop seeks leave, says Shiva wants jalabhishek from him

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: He used a 'divine' pretext to seek leave and it worked for him. a UP Police constable invoked Lord Shiva while applying for leave and the convinced superiors sanctioned it as well.

Constable no 384, Vinod Kumar, posted at Bulandshar Reserve Police Lines, in his leave application, which went viral on social media, explained that through his dreams Lord Shiva was apparently prompting him to offer 'jalabhishek' at Haridwar during the sacred month of Shrawan.

The letter read, "Nivedan is prakar hai ki prarthi (constable) ke sapne mai bhagwan Bholenath ke kamandal mai jal aur shivalinga par virajman naag devta dikhai dete hain, lagta hai bhagwan Bholenath Haridwar bulane aur Haridwar se jal kawar lane ka ishara kar rahe hai (Lord Shiva's pot with water and snake perched on Shivlinga have been appearing in my dream. It appears Lord Shiva is indicating me to turn a kanwaria, be a part of Kanwar Yatrome to Haridwar with a pure waters of River Ganga to offer jalabhishek)."

As per reports, constable Vinod Kumar had written to his deputy SP on August 2 requesting the official to grant him a six-day leave from August 5 so that he could join the kanwariyas and offer 'jalabhishek' to Lord Shiva in Haridwar.

"I request you to sanction me leave for six days from August 5 so that I could offer prayers and jalabhishek to Lord Shiva at Rishikesh-Haridwar," read the application. It went viral on WhatsApp and social media soon after its submission.

ASP, Bulandshahr, Pramod Kumar said: "The constable had submitted the leave application to the deputy SP of Sayana circle and sought leave of six days mentioning that Lord Shiva had appeared in his dreams asking him to be a kanwariya and come to Haridwar to offer jalabhishek."

"This is the first time when a constable has sought leave on the pretext of offering jalabhishek to Lord Shiva," Kumar said. The six-day leave was sanctioned to the constable.