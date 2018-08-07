Uttar Pradesh: Woman accuses tax official of raping her in hotel

By PTI

BHOPAL: Police have registered a rape case against a senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Commercial Tax Department based on a complaint made by his colleague, an official said today.

The complainant has told the police that the accused allegedly raped her in a hotel here on Thursday night and then repeated the act last night, he said.

She has also alleged that the accused did not allow her to leave the hotel, though she was scheduled to fly back to Delhi yesterday.

The official added that the two, who are colleagues and have known each other since 2010, were staying in separate rooms in the hotel.

The woman filed the complaint with the police this morning, in which she also claimed that the accused had beaten her up.

"We have registered an FIR and are investigating further into the woman's complaint," said Rahul Kumar Lodha, Bhopal South Superintendent of Police.

He added that a case had been registered under section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.