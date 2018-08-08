Home Nation

Ahead of independence day, government asks citizens not to use national flags made up of plastic

In an advisory to states and Union territories, the Home Ministry said the national flag represents hopes and aspirations of the people of India and hence should occupy a position of honour.

Published: 08th August 2018 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Independence Day, the Centre has urged all citizens not to use national flag made up of plastic and asked states and Union Territories to ensure strict compliance of the flag code.

In an advisory to states and Union territories, the Home Ministry said the national flag represents hopes and aspirations of the people of India and hence should occupy a position of honour.

The ministry said it has been brought to its notice that during important events, the national flag made of plastic is used in place of paper flags.

Since plastic flags are not biodegradable like paper flags, these do not get decomposed for a long time and ensuring appropriate disposal of national flag made of plastic commensurate with the dignity of the flag, is a practical problem, the advisory said As per Section 2 of 'The Prevention of insults to National Honour Act, 1971' - Whoever in any public place or in any other place within public view burns, mutilates, defaces, defiles, disfigures, destroys, tramples upon or otherwise shows disrespect to or brings into contempt (whether by words, either spoken or written, or by acts) the Indian National Flag or any part thereof, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

The advisory said on important national, cultural and sports events, flags made of paper only are to be used by public in terms of the provisions of the 'Flag Code of India, 2002' and such paper flags are not to be discarded or thrown on the ground after the event.

Such flags are to be disposed of, in private, consistent with the dignity of the flag.

Wide publicity for not using the national flag made of plastic should be made along with its advertisement in the electronic and print media State governments, UT administrations, secretaries of all ministries and departments of government of India were told to ensure strict compliance of the provisions contained in the 'Flag Code of India, 2002' and 'The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

There is universal affection and respect for and loyalty to the national flag.

Yet, a perceptible lack of awareness is often noticed amongst people as well as organisations and agencies of the government in regard to laws, practices and conventions that apply to 'display of the national flag', the advisory said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence day Plastic national flags

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema