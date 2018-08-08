Home Nation

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal condoles DMK President M Karunanidhi's death

A five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi, 94, passed away at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday evening.

Published: 08th August 2018 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karunanidhi

DMK President M Karunanidhi (File | EPS)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday condoled the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M. Karunanidhi describing him as "one of the tallest statesmen and mass leader of Indian politics".

"Saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, one of the tallest statesmen and mass leader of Indian politics," Sonowal said on his Twitter handle.

"I offer my condolences to the bereaved family and people of Tamil Nadu in this moment of grief," he wrote.

A five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi, 94, passed away at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday evening.

He was admitted to the hospital on July 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karunanidhi M Karunanidhi DMK chief Karunanidhi death Tamil Nadu Sarbananda Sonowal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema