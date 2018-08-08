Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal condoles DMK President M Karunanidhi's death

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday condoled the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M. Karunanidhi describing him as "one of the tallest statesmen and mass leader of Indian politics".

"Saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Kalaignar Karunanidhi, one of the tallest statesmen and mass leader of Indian politics," Sonowal said on his Twitter handle.

"I offer my condolences to the bereaved family and people of Tamil Nadu in this moment of grief," he wrote.

A five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi, 94, passed away at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday evening.

He was admitted to the hospital on July 28.