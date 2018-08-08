Home Nation

Bihar scandal main accused Brajesh Thakur says he was framed because he was set to join Congress to contest poll

Thakur admitted speaking to Chandeshwar Verma, husband of social welfare minister Manju Verma, he claimed that he was not at all close to him and that many “false allegations” have been made.

Published: 08th August 2018 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Police dug up premises of Muzaffarpur shelter home to trace remains of an inmate who was allegedly killed and buried there (Photo | EPS)

By Anand S T Das
Express News Service

PATNA: The main accused of the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, Brajesh Thakur, on Wednesday claimed that he was innocent and that he was framed in the case because he was set to join Congress and contest the polls on a Congress ticket.

Thakur, who headed the NGO that was running the shelter home for minor girls with funds provided by the state government, was smeared with black paint by a woman protester when he was being taken to a court in Muzaffarpur for appearance.

“I was thinking of joining Congress. Talks were at the final stage for my contesting from Muzaffarpur on a Congress ticket. Some people are targeting me because of this,” said Thakur, 50, to reporters on the court premises. He did not specify whether it was next year’s Lok Sabha polls or the Assembly polls in Bihar slated for 2020.

Congress leaders rubbished Thakur’s statement. “He is parroting a script written by BJP and JD(U). His links with these two parties are already in the public domain. Congress has no links with him whatsoever,” said state Congress president Kaukab Quadri.

While Thakur admitted speaking to Chandeshwar Verma, the husband of social welfare minister Manju Verma, he claimed that he was not at all close to him and that many “false allegations” have been made against him in the media.

ALSO READ: Bihar shelter home rape: Brajesh Thakur produced in court, denies links with Bihar Social Welfare Minister

“I used to speak to him (Chandeshwar Verma) on other things, about political issues. I do not even know him well,” said Thakur, adding that a section of the press was busy levelling allegations against him due to their rivalry with three small newspapers he has been publishing.

Thakur also said he did not know Madhu, the woman police are looking for in the case. “She worked with us after setting up an NGO. I did not know her well. False allegations have been levelled against me,” he said.

Denying his involvement in the sexual abuse of minor girls, Thakur said: “Not even a single girl of the shelter home named me before police as their tormentor. You can confirm this by going through the case diary of police”.

On being asked who the girls referred to as “hunterwala uncle” who assaulted them frequently, he said: “Maybe they (girls) named Brajesh, who is a judge who visited the shelter home for inspection”.

After being smeared with black paint by a protester, Thakur urged the court to save him from the mob. “Please make special arrangements for my court appearances, or else I will be lynched,” he said.

As many as 34 minor girls residing at the shelter home in Muzaffarpur run by Thakur’s NGO had been sexually assaulted frequently. The abuse came to light in a social audit by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). Ten people, including Thakur, have been arrested by Bihar police in the case before it was handed over to CBI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar scandal Muzaffarpur shelter home Muzaffarpur rape Shelter Home Rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema