Bihar scandal main accused Brajesh Thakur says he was framed because he was set to join Congress to contest poll

Anand S T Das By

Express News Service

PATNA: The main accused of the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, Brajesh Thakur, on Wednesday claimed that he was innocent and that he was framed in the case because he was set to join Congress and contest the polls on a Congress ticket.

Thakur, who headed the NGO that was running the shelter home for minor girls with funds provided by the state government, was smeared with black paint by a woman protester when he was being taken to a court in Muzaffarpur for appearance.

“I was thinking of joining Congress. Talks were at the final stage for my contesting from Muzaffarpur on a Congress ticket. Some people are targeting me because of this,” said Thakur, 50, to reporters on the court premises. He did not specify whether it was next year’s Lok Sabha polls or the Assembly polls in Bihar slated for 2020.

Congress leaders rubbished Thakur’s statement. “He is parroting a script written by BJP and JD(U). His links with these two parties are already in the public domain. Congress has no links with him whatsoever,” said state Congress president Kaukab Quadri.

While Thakur admitted speaking to Chandeshwar Verma, the husband of social welfare minister Manju Verma, he claimed that he was not at all close to him and that many “false allegations” have been made against him in the media.

ALSO READ: Bihar shelter home rape: Brajesh Thakur produced in court, denies links with Bihar Social Welfare Minister

“I used to speak to him (Chandeshwar Verma) on other things, about political issues. I do not even know him well,” said Thakur, adding that a section of the press was busy levelling allegations against him due to their rivalry with three small newspapers he has been publishing.

Thakur also said he did not know Madhu, the woman police are looking for in the case. “She worked with us after setting up an NGO. I did not know her well. False allegations have been levelled against me,” he said.

Denying his involvement in the sexual abuse of minor girls, Thakur said: “Not even a single girl of the shelter home named me before police as their tormentor. You can confirm this by going through the case diary of police”.

On being asked who the girls referred to as “hunterwala uncle” who assaulted them frequently, he said: “Maybe they (girls) named Brajesh, who is a judge who visited the shelter home for inspection”.

After being smeared with black paint by a protester, Thakur urged the court to save him from the mob. “Please make special arrangements for my court appearances, or else I will be lynched,” he said.

As many as 34 minor girls residing at the shelter home in Muzaffarpur run by Thakur’s NGO had been sexually assaulted frequently. The abuse came to light in a social audit by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). Ten people, including Thakur, have been arrested by Bihar police in the case before it was handed over to CBI.