Bihar shelter home lists fake inmates to get government grant: Officials

By PTI

HARDOI: Police have booked the managers at a shelter home for inflating the number of inmates there to get a bigger grant from the government.

The case of cheating surfaced yesterday when district magistrate Pulkit Khare inspected the shelter home in the Beniganj area here and found only two inmates there though the register had the names of 21 women.

Initially, there were fears that the case could be similar to that of the Deoria shelter home from where 18 women are reported missing.

The district magistrate said Aarti, who ran the shelter, claimed that it housed more inmates so that she could get the government grant.

But a probe showed that only two women actually stayed there. The names and addresses of 19 women were fake, police said.

An FIR has been lodged under the Indian penal Code sections related to cheating, falsifying accounts and breach of contract against the shelter home manager. Its superintendent has also been named in the FIR.

Officials had carried out the inspection amid reports of suspected sexual abuse of women inmates at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur in Bihar and another in Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.