Bihar shelter home rape: Brajesh Thakur produced in court, denies links with Bihar Social Welfare Minister

Talking to news channels outside the court, Thakur claimed that he was being "framed" in the case.

Published: 08th August 2018 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Police dug up premises of Muzaffarpur shelter home to trace remains of an inmate who was allegedly killed and buried there (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BIHAR: Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal accused Brajesh Thakur today denied having any close links with Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma.

He was produced in a special POCSO court here, along with nine other accused arrested in the case.

Thakur, whose NGO ran the shelter home, has been in jail for the past two months.

Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma is in the eye of the storm ever since the name of her husband cropped up in the sex scandal case at the Muzaffarpur shelter home.

