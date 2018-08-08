Bihar shelter home rape: Brajesh Thakur produced in court, denies links with Bihar Social Welfare Minister

By PTI

BIHAR: Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal accused Brajesh Thakur today denied having any close links with Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma.

He was produced in a special POCSO court here, along with nine other accused arrested in the case.

Talking to news channels outside the court, Thakur claimed that he was being "framed" in the case.

Thakur, whose NGO ran the shelter home, has been in jail for the past two months.

Bihar Social Welfare Minister Manju Verma is in the eye of the storm ever since the name of her husband cropped up in the sex scandal case at the Muzaffarpur shelter home.