Bodh Gaya blast case: Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen ​member held from Jharkhand 

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) today arrested a member of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) from Jharkhand for his alleged involvement in the Bodh Gaya blast case, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the STF arrested 26-year-old Dilwar Hasan alias Ali Hasan alias Umar, a resident of Malda district in West Bengal, from Pakur district of Jharkhand, he said.

"Dilwar is an active member of the JMB. We have arrested him this afternoon from Sidhu Kanu More in Pakuria police station limits in Jharkhand for his involvement in the Bodh Gaya blast case that took place earlier this year," he said.

He was booked under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences), 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) and Explosive Substances Act, the IPS officer said.

A low-intensity bomb had exploded on January 19 this year, hours after Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama had finished a sermon at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya.

A mobile phone, a voter card and an Aadhaar card were seized from Dilwar, though both the cards appeared to be fake, he said adding that a bill for purchasing a phone was also seized from him.

The NIA had arrested yesterday two residents of West Bengal from Kerala's Malappuram district for their alleged involvement in the blast. Earlier, in April it had arrested three others in connection with the same case.