Home Nation

Bodh Gaya blast case: Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen ​member held from Jharkhand 

The Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) today arrested a member of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) from Jharkhand for his alleged involvement in the Bodh Gaya blast.

Published: 08th August 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bodh Gaya blast. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) today arrested a member of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) from Jharkhand for his alleged involvement in the Bodh Gaya blast case, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the STF arrested 26-year-old Dilwar Hasan alias Ali Hasan alias Umar, a resident of Malda district in West Bengal, from Pakur district of Jharkhand, he said.

"Dilwar is an active member of the JMB. We have arrested him this afternoon from Sidhu Kanu More in Pakuria police station limits in Jharkhand for his involvement in the Bodh Gaya blast case that took place earlier this year," he said.

He was booked under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war), 121A (conspiracy to commit offences), 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) and Explosive Substances Act, the IPS officer said.

A low-intensity bomb had exploded on January 19 this year, hours after Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama had finished a sermon at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya.

A mobile phone, a voter card and an Aadhaar card were seized from Dilwar, though both the cards appeared to be fake, he said adding that a bill for purchasing a phone was also seized from him.

The NIA had arrested yesterday two residents of West Bengal from Kerala's Malappuram district for their alleged involvement in the blast. Earlier, in April it had arrested three others in connection with the same case.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bodh Gaya blast Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen JMB NIA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema