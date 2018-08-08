Home Nation

Delhi air pollution not improved as stubble burning continues: Parliamentary Panel

The committee expressed its strong reservations towards the failure of these state governments in implementing the statutory ban on stubble burning.

Published: 08th August 2018 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

delhi pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The air pollution in Delhi and its neighbouring cities have not improved since last year as the practice of stubble burning continues despite a ban by the neighbouring states, a parliamentary panel noted today.

The parliamentary committee noted that satellite images have shown paddy burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh increased after Diwali in 2017, raising the air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The committee expressed its strong reservations towards the failure of these state governments in implementing the statutory ban on stubble burning.

"Weak enforcement of the statutory ban by these state governments coupled with laxity towards the sensitivity and gravity of the matter has also adversely affected the ongoing efforts to tackle the issue of air pollution in Delhi and the NCR," the committee said in a report.

The committee recommended that the Environment Ministry should also take the Agriculture Ministry on board in the matter and impress upon the concerned state governments to ensure that the laid down guidelines and statutory provisions are implemented.

The committee also noted that unscientific methods to deal with the crop stalk and solid waste in the neighbouring states of Delhi have aggravated the problem of air pollution in Delhi and the NCR.

"The committee, therefore, recommends that more scientific approach should be adopted to address the issue of stubble burning in these states," it said.

It also highlighted on the need to further sensitise and educate farmers of their respective states about the adverse impact of stubble burning on the environment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi air pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema