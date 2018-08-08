Delhi air pollution not improved as stubble burning continues: Parliamentary Panel

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The air pollution in Delhi and its neighbouring cities have not improved since last year as the practice of stubble burning continues despite a ban by the neighbouring states, a parliamentary panel noted today.

The parliamentary committee noted that satellite images have shown paddy burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh increased after Diwali in 2017, raising the air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The committee expressed its strong reservations towards the failure of these state governments in implementing the statutory ban on stubble burning.

"Weak enforcement of the statutory ban by these state governments coupled with laxity towards the sensitivity and gravity of the matter has also adversely affected the ongoing efforts to tackle the issue of air pollution in Delhi and the NCR," the committee said in a report.

The committee recommended that the Environment Ministry should also take the Agriculture Ministry on board in the matter and impress upon the concerned state governments to ensure that the laid down guidelines and statutory provisions are implemented.

The committee also noted that unscientific methods to deal with the crop stalk and solid waste in the neighbouring states of Delhi have aggravated the problem of air pollution in Delhi and the NCR.

"The committee, therefore, recommends that more scientific approach should be adopted to address the issue of stubble burning in these states," it said.

It also highlighted on the need to further sensitise and educate farmers of their respective states about the adverse impact of stubble burning on the environment.