Home Nation

Editors' guild urges media owners to not cow down to political pressure

The guild referred to recent cases of senior journalists leaving electronic media channels because there was alleged government interference in editorial content.

Published: 08th August 2018 09:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 09:41 PM   |  A+A-

Journalists

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Editors Guild of India has urged owners of media houses not to "bow down to political pressure" and practise free and independent journalism.

The guild referred to recent cases of senior journalists leaving electronic media channels because there was alleged government interference in editorial content. The guild has received one formal complaint on the issue, said the statement. Editors were being forced by their employers to tone down content critical of the government, the Guild said in a statement, adding that owners and journalists had equal responsibility to preserve press freedom and fight external pressure.

The guild also expressed its disappointment over recent instances of TV programmes critical of the government being reportedly disrupted or blocked. The statement said one TV channel had shared evidence indicative of government interference.

"This is an attack on not only media freedom but also the foundations of democracy. Such interference is an attempt to silence dissent", it said.

The guild demanded that the government take cognizance of instances of disruption in TV programme signals, investigate the matter and explain the circumstances under which it had happened. Freedom of airwaves cannot be tampered with, the guild said in the statement.

The editors' consortium also spoke out against reported instances of the government selectively denying journalists access to information. Denying journalists this right would lead to biased coverage, it said.

The guild said it was 'pained and agitated' to learn of the detention of Shahidul Alam, an eminent photographer and educator, in Dhaka under the provisions of the Information and Communication Technology Act of Bangladesh. It called the detention "arbitrary and unreasonable". The statement said the guild stood by Alam and demanded his immediate and unconditional release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Editors guild independent journalism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema