Encounter underway in Jammu & Kashmir forests of Rafiabad

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A gunfight started on Wednesday between the army and the militants in the forest area of Rafiabad in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Following specific information about militants, the army started a cordon and search operation. The hiding militants fired at the condoling forces triggering the encounter, a police source said.

#JammuAndKashmir: An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla district's Rafiabad. More details awaited. (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/eDxwyG9IjB — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2018

The encounter is going on, the source said, adding that these militants could have infiltrated into the hinterland from across the Line of Control.