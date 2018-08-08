Home Nation

Haryana: 2 killed in suspected honour killing case in Rohtak

The deceased were identified as Mamta, who had married against the wishes of her parents, and Sub-Inspector Narendra.

Published: 08th August 2018 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In a suspected honour killing case, a woman and a police sub-inspector were shot dead by two unidentified men outside the mini-secretariat in Haryana's Rohtak district, today.

The deceased were identified as Mamta, who had married against the wishes of her parents, and Sub-Inspector Narendra.

The incident took place after Mamta appeared before the Juvenile Justice Board in a fake birth certificate case in Rohtak.

When Mamta came outside, two unidentified men on a bike fired shots at her, police said.

Narendra, who was escorting Mamata, returned fire but sustained bullet injuries, Rohtak Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar said, adding that both succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Another lady constable, Sushila, escaped unhurt in the incident.

Police booked the girl's father Ramesh Kumar and the two unidentified shooters on a charge of murder.

Police said Mamta and her husband were booked for allegedly preparing a fake birth certificate for marriage.

Mamta was allegedly a minor at the time of her wedding, police said.

At the time of Mamta's death, her husband was already in jail for fabrication of certificates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
honour killing Haryana honour killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema