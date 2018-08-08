Haryana: 2 killed in suspected honour killing case in Rohtak

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In a suspected honour killing case, a woman and a police sub-inspector were shot dead by two unidentified men outside the mini-secretariat in Haryana's Rohtak district, today.

The deceased were identified as Mamta, who had married against the wishes of her parents, and Sub-Inspector Narendra.

The incident took place after Mamta appeared before the Juvenile Justice Board in a fake birth certificate case in Rohtak.

When Mamta came outside, two unidentified men on a bike fired shots at her, police said.

Narendra, who was escorting Mamata, returned fire but sustained bullet injuries, Rohtak Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar said, adding that both succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

Another lady constable, Sushila, escaped unhurt in the incident.

Police booked the girl's father Ramesh Kumar and the two unidentified shooters on a charge of murder.

Police said Mamta and her husband were booked for allegedly preparing a fake birth certificate for marriage.

Mamta was allegedly a minor at the time of her wedding, police said.

At the time of Mamta's death, her husband was already in jail for fabrication of certificates.