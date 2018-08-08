Indian Parliament mourns demise of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, House adjourned for day

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Both the Houses of the Indian Parliament was adjourned for the day after making obituary references to one of the foremost Dravidian politicians in modern times, DMK chief M Karunanidhi, who passed away in Chennai.

As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said DMK chief Muthuvel Karunanidhi, has passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday at a Chennai hospital.

She said Karunanidhi, popularly referred to as 'Kalaignar' was true to the spirit of the word a 'versatile personality'.

Born at Thirukkuvalai on June 3, 1924, he was a writer and politician who served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for five terms.

During his career, he showed leadership qualities and worked hard for the deprived and downtrodden and truly made a mark as a mass leader.

Karunanidhi was a long-standing leader of the Dravidian self-respect movement and ten-time president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam political party, she said.

''He was an astute administrator and has MLA for 13 terms. He also served in the legislative council,'' Ms Mahajan said.

"The country has lost a highly popular and eminent public personality. His passing away is an inseparable loss to the country and marks an end of an era," the Speaker said.

''Karunanidhi was a true leader and a visionary. Before entering politics he worked in the Tamil film industry as a screenwriter. In 1952, his film 'Parasakthi' became a hit and it was a turning point for the Tamil Cinema and also for his career,'' she said.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu offered homage to the DMK patriarch Karunanidhi and adjourned the House for the day.

The members observed silence for a brief period in memory of the departed leader. The Speaker then adjourned the House for the day.