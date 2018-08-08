J-K Gurez gunbattle: Army pays tributes to four personnel killed in gunbattle with militants 

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Army today paid floral tributes to four of its personnel, including a Major, who lost their lives in a gunbattle with militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

Late Major Kaustubh Prakash Kumar Rane, Rifleman Hameer Singh, Rifleman Mandeep Singh Rawat and Gunner Vikram Jeet Singh sustained bullet injuries during the operation in Kanzalwan, Gurez of Bandipora district.

The mortal remains of the martyrs were flown for last rites to their native places. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

They were provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital here but succumbed to injuries.

"Army paid a befitting tribute to four of its comrades who made the supreme sacrifice during counter infiltration operations on 7 August in Gurez sector in which two terrorists were eliminated," Srinagar-based defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said here.

He said in a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment here, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhatt, and all ranks paid homage to the martyrs on behalf of a proud nation.

In a show of solidarity, the spokesman said, Director General of Jammu and Pashmir Police, S P Vaid, and representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects. Major Rane (29) had joined the Army in 2011 and hailed from Thane, Maharashtra.

Soldiers pay tribute to Major Kaustubh Prakash Kumar Rane, Rifleman Mandeep Singh Rawat, Rifleman Hameer Singh & Gunner Vikram Jeet Singh, who lost their lives in Gurez Sector of J&K during the wreath-laying ceremony at Palam airport in New Delhi.

(Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

He is survived by a wife and a son, the spokesman said, adding Rifleman Singh (28) had joined the Army in 2011 and hailed from Pohkhriyal Gaon, Dunda Tehsil, Uttar Kashi, Uttarakhand. Singh is survived by wife and a daughter. Rifleman Rawat (26) had joined the Army in 2012.

He belonged to village Shivpur of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand and is survived by his mother, while Gunner Singh (25) had joined the Army in 2014 and belonged to village Tepla of Brara Tehsil in Ambala, Haryana and is survived by wife, the spokesman said.

"The mortal remains of the martyrs were flown for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families of the martyrs and remains committed to their dignity and well being," he said.