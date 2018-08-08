J-K: Infiltration sees big decline, violence up, says government data

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Infiltration attempts have come down significantly along the India-Pakistan border, according to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to latest government data of this year, 69 terrorists infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border whereas 133 such attempts were made till June.

In comparison, a total of 123 terrorists had entered the state following 406 infiltration attempts from across the border in 2017.

Although this year witnessed a decline in infiltration attempts, it shows an increase in incidents of violence.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir told Parliament on Tuesday that 90 terrorist encounters had taken place in Jammu and Kashmir till July 29 this year, up from 69 reported in the corresponding period last year.

Also, 113 terrorists were killed in this period, up from 112 last year. There has also been a rise in casualties of security personnel — 49 security personnel were martyred, up from 39 till July 29, last year.

Replying to questions on the security situation in the state Ahir said there had been reports that some locals have been found supporting terrorist activities. The minister, however, added that appropriate action had been against such persons.

Ahir further said there were 308 incidents of violence in the state till July this year in which 113 terrorists were killed in 90 encounters. In 2017, till July, there were 191 incidents of violence in which 112 terrorists were killed in 69 encounters.

Ahir also apprised the House about incidents of violence in Kashmir during the Ramzan ceasefire. He said there were 73 incidents of violence during the month-long period in comparison to 34 such incidents during the previous month.