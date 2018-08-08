Jammu and Kashmir: Engineer-turned-terrorist shot in encounter, shortlisted for police recruitment

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

An engineering graduate-turned-terrorist has been short-listed for recruitment as sub-inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police, four days after he was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district.

Khurshid Ahmad Malik of south Kashmir's Pulwama district was killed in an encounter with the security forces at Drusoo area of Sopore in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on August 3, barely 48 hours after he joined the terrorist ranks.

He was at the serial number 1,913 in the short-list of 2,181 candidates released by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday.

Twenty-six-year-old Malik had appeared in the written and physical examination for the coveted post in June.

According to police officials, Malik was given an opportunity to surrender during the encounter. They had claimed that Malik refused to surrender despite his brother’s appeals.

He had completed B Tech from Sri Mata Vaishnao Devi Universtity, Katra and had cleared GATE . Khurshid, who had been preparing for the Kashmir Administrative Services (KAS) examination, had left his home to apply for the Combined Competitive Examinations and had gone missing, according to family sources.

According to his family members and friends, Khurshid was a brilliant student. None knows what inspired him to join militancy. Some say he was inspired by slain Hizb militant Sameer Tiger.

At least 45 youths from the Kashmir Valley, including an MBA graduate and a PhD scholar, have joined militancy this year till mid-April. According to the top brass of the security establishment in the border state, Shopian and Kulgam in south Kashmir have emerged as a major hub by respectively accounting for 12 and 9 of the 45 youths followed by Anantnag (7), Pulwama (4) and Awantipura (3).