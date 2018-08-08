Jammu and Kashmir: Sedition case filed against unidentified persons for raising pro-freedom slogans

By PTI

JAMMU: A sedition case has been filed against unidentified persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for raising pro-freedom slogans during a demonstration in support of Article 35A of the Constitution, the police said today.

"An FIR was registered yesterday under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) including 124-A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) at Gursai police station," a police officer said.

The case was filed in connection with 'pro-freedom' slogans raised by a group of people during a rally which was a part of the general strike on Monday, he said.

The strike was observed in Poonch along with Rajouri and Chenab valley districts of Ramban, Kishtawar and Doda in Jammu region in response to a call given by various social and religious organizations against a Supreme Court hearing of petitions challenging the validity of the Article 35A.

Rallies were taken out at different places in the districts demanding the dismissal of the petitions.