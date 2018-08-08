Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Sedition case filed against unidentified persons for raising pro-freedom slogans

The case was filed in connection with 'pro-freedom' slogans raised by a group of people during a rally which was a part of the general strike on Monday.

Published: 08th August 2018 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: A sedition case has been filed against unidentified persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for raising pro-freedom slogans during a demonstration in support of Article 35A of the Constitution, the police said today.

"An FIR was registered yesterday under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) including 124-A (sedition) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) at Gursai police station," a police officer said.

The case was filed in connection with 'pro-freedom' slogans raised by a group of people during a rally which was a part of the general strike on Monday, he said.

The strike was observed in Poonch along with Rajouri and Chenab valley districts of Ramban, Kishtawar and Doda in Jammu region in response to a call given by various social and religious organizations against a Supreme Court hearing of petitions challenging the validity of the Article 35A.

Rallies were taken out at different places in the districts demanding the dismissal of the petitions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Article 35A

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema