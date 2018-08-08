Home Nation

Karunanidhi was like father figure, very kind: Sonia Gandhi

In a letter to Karunanidhi's son M.K. Stalin, Sonia Gandhi shared her condolences and called the late leader a father figure.

Published: 08th August 2018 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Karunanidhi

The mortal remains of DMK chief M Karunanidhi kept at the Rajaji Hall in Chennai. (Photo| D Sampath Kumar/ EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, describing him as a "father figure" who always showed great kindness and consideration to her.

In a letter to Karunanidhi's son M.K. Stalin, Gandhi wrote: "I am deeply saddened at the passing away of your revered and beloved father... For me, Kalignar's loss is very personal. He always showed me great kindness and consideration, which I can never forget. He was like a father figure to me."

LIVE | DMK chief Karunanidhi to rest at Marina beach behind Anna Samadhi, funeral procession at 4 PM

The former Congress President also said that Kalaignar was a "towering figure in the world of politics and public service in both Tamil Nadu and our nation".

"Throughout his long and magnificent life, he stood unwaveringly for social justice and equality, for the development, progress and prosperity of Tamil Nadu, and for the well-being of every single citizen, especially the poorest and most marginalized," she said.

The Congress leader said Karunanidhi was also a brilliant literary figure who did so much to promote Tamil Nadu's rich and distinctive culture and arts and brought worldwide recognition for it.

"His decades at the helm of Tamil Nadu's government and politics have left a superb and enduring legacy, for which he will forever be honoured and remembered. I believe he had full confidence that you would nurture and take forward his legacy," she said.

"You must draw solace from the fact that your father lived a long and wonderfully fulfilled life, he is now released from suffering, and that you looked after him during his illness with utmost devotion.

"We shall not see the like of Kalignar again, and our nation is poorer without his wise statesmanship, and his dedication to our country and our people," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonia Gandhi Karunanidhi Karunanidhi death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema