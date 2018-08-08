Home Nation

Marathas suspend quota stir after Bombay High Court appeal

A bench of Justices Ranjit More and Anuja Prabhudessai said the community must remember that the high court has taken note of the situation.

Published: 08th August 2018 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Maratha quota protests

Maratha Kranti Morcha protesters stop a train during their statewide bandh called for reservations in jobs and education in Thane on Wednesday July 25 2018. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Protestors at Parli in Beed district of Marathwada in Maharashtra ended their 21-day-old sit-in agitation for Maratha quota on Tuesday after an appeal from the Bombay High Court to the community to refrain from violence and committing suicide.

The court also made it clear that statutory procedures needed time to complete.

“Honorable court has said the procedures would need some time and has appealed to the community to observe restraint. Hence, we have decided to suspend the agitation till November end,” Abasaheb Patil, leader of the agitation in Parli, said.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices Ranjit More and Anuja Prabhudessai said the community must remember that the high court has taken note of the situation and urged the community to refrain from resorting to extreme measures.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, which is seeking reservation and directions to the backward classes commission to submit its recommendations on the entitlement of such quota expeditiously.

The HC directed the commission to complete the collation of data related to the community’s socio-economic status and submission of its recommendations “as expeditiously as possible”.

Government counsel Ravi Kadam informed the HC that the commission had completed the collection of data from government agencies, village panchayats and educational institutes.

It had set up a three-member panel to analyse the data which was likely to submit its report to the commission by September 5, which will then need time till at least November 15 to submit its recommendations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bombay High Court Maratha Protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema