Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma condoles death of DMK chief M Karunanidhi

By IANS

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday expressed his grief over the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M Karunanidhi.

"Karunanidhi, the DMK patriarch, was one of India's longest serving politicians, and will be remembered for his contributions to the Tamil society and the country as a whole in terms of political movement, literature and theatre," Sangma said in his condolences message.

"Karunanidhi will be remembered by the people across the political spectrum for fighting for the rights of the State governments, state autonomy and federalism," the Chief Minister said.

Sangma added: "It was Karunanidhi who secured the right for the Chief Ministers to hoist the national flag on Independence Day."

A five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi, 94, passed away at the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday evening.

He was admitted to the hospital on July 28.