Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio condoles DMK chief M Karunanidhi's death

Rio described the DMK patriarch as one of the tallest leaders who made significant contributions to the development of Tamil Nadu and towards the progress of the country.

Late DMK chief M Karunanidhi (FIle photo | EPS)

By IANS

KOHIMA: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday condoled the demise of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader, M Karunanidhi.

In his condolence message, Rio described the DMK patriarch as one of the tallest leaders who made significant contributions to the development of Tamil Nadu and towards the progress of the country.

"He has few parallels and was an iconic leader of a regional party that achieved recognition even at the national level and was an inspiration to the entire political class, especially to regional parties all over the country," the Chief Minister said.

"His demise is a great loss for Tamil Nadu and the country is poorer with his absence," Rio said conveying his deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved family.


 

