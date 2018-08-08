Home Nation

National War Memorial to be completed by October

Construction of National War Memorial which has been going on at ‘C’ Hexagon of India Gate will be completed by October this year.

Published: 08th August 2018 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 09:53 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Government in a Parliament reply on Wednesday said that bulk of civil work is completed and Finishing work is concurrently underway including landscaping.

The layout of the Memorial comprises four concentric circles including Amar Chakra (Circle of Immortality), Veer Chakra (Circle of Bravery), Tyag Chakra (Circle of Sacrifice) and Rakshak Chakra (Circle of Protection). The Memorial complex will include a central obelisk, an eternal flame, murals, graphic panels, inscription of names of martyrs, busts of winners of Param Veer Chakra among other features.

Ministry of Defence has said that no entry fee is proposed to be charged and appropriate mechanism for security of the complex will be put in place.

The Cabinet in its meeting held in October 2015 had approved the construction of the National War Memorial.

The National War Memorial is being constructed in the area around canopy at ‘C’ Hexagon, east of India Gate in memory of about 22,500 Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in national interest and in defence of the sovereignty and integrity of the country in the post-independence period. There are about 120 regional War Memorials, including individual memorials under various commands.

