NRIs cannot file RTI applications: Government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Non-Resident Indians cannot file RTI applications to seek governance-related information from the central government departments, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

"Only citizens of India have the right to seek information under the provisions of Right to Information Act, 2005. Non-Resident Indians are not eligible to file RTI applications," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

He said subject to the provisions of the Act, the citizens of India can file online application under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

"Currently, systems of 2,200 public authorities have been aligned to receive, process and reply to online RTIs from the applicants," the minister said.

Singh said any applicant can visit the portal --www.rtionline.gov.in -- and select the desired ministry or department under the central government and file an online RTI application.

A detailed user manual and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) are available on the website to help in filing the application, he said.

"Applicant can pay the requisite fee through online payment in this portal and submit the RTI application," the minister said.