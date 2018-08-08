One more dies in Assam floods, toll reaches 46

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A person died in flash floods in Assam's Hojai district taking the number of flood-related deaths in the state to 46, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said today.

According to ASDMA, the latest casualty was reported from Lanka revenue circle.

In one of the worst affected districts of Golaghat, more than 81,000 people have been displaced by the devastating floods, the ASDMA said, adding that till yesterday, over 87,000 people remain affected across the state.

Currently, 110 villages are under water and 6,855 hectares of crop areas have been damaged, it said.

Authorities are running 109 relief camps and distribution centres in the district, where 20,651 people are taking shelter at present, the ASDMA said.

Currently, the Brahmaputra river at Nimatighat in Jorhat and Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat are flowing above the danger mark, it added.

Massive erosion has occurred at various places in Udalguri and Barpeta districts while embankments and roads have been damaged in Lakhimpur and Udalguri, it said.