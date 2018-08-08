Home Nation

Punjab CM exempts ex-servicemen, senior citizens from dope tests

The decision was taken in response to a request from ex-servicemen and senior citizens groups, according to an official spokesperson.

Published: 08th August 2018 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File Photo| PTI )

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today exempted ex-servicemen and senior citizens from mandatory dope test for issuance and renewal of their arms licences.

The decision was taken in response to a request from ex-servicemen and senior citizens groups, according to an official spokesperson.

Many of them had been in possession of arms licences for decades.

The chief minister agreed that they were fit cases for exemption, considering their track record and their age, the spokesperson said.

The decision comes about six weeks after the state government decided to make it mandatory for all applications to undergo a compulsory dope test to qualify for a weapon licence, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dope test Punjab Amarinder Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema