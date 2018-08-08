Red alert issued at Idamalayar dam after reservoir level soars

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A red alert has been issued at the Idamalayar dam after its reservoir level crossed 168.20 m against the full reservoir limit of 169 m.

Issuing the red alert, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) said the shutter gates of the Idamalayar dam will be opened on Thursday morning and 164 cumecs water will be released. This is expected to raise the present water level of Periyar River by 1-1.5 meter. The release of water is likely to reach Aluva region in 5-6 hours.

In 2013, the last time when the shutters of Idamalayar was opened, 900 cumecs of water was released.